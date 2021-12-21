There’s no doubt about it: pickleball is a hit in Emporia and six new courts located at the Emporia Country Club are in heavy use just a month after opening to the public.
“It’s so nice not to be running into a wall or a curtain like we have at the [Emporia Recreation Center] and to be outside,” said Sandy Loucks, a local pickleball enthusiast. “We do have to use a different kind of ball because we have to deal with the wind and they don’t have the wind screens up yet. ... I think by the summertime they will be perfect.”
The courts had been in the works for more than a year after they had been first suggested at Lake Kahola in 2020. The proposed site at Emporia Country Club was proposed at the beginning of this year and work began on the site of the former tennis courts in April.
“It’s wonderful because you can go right to the courts and we don’t have to mark your courts,” said Perry Kiser. “You’d have to do setup pretty much every time. Here you can just get your stuff, call a few people and say, ‘Let’s meet out there at so-and-so time,’ and get going.”
Kiser said it’s exciting to see the sport, which has been booming around the country, gain a big fanbase in Emporia. He’s been playing pickleball for a few years now. He likes the sport because “anyone can play it.”
“It’s just been booming,” he said. “When I started a few years ago, the paddle companies that make the paddles — maybe there were seven or eight. Now there’s probably 50 or so making paddles, balls. It’s a real booming business.”
Loucks said she started playing when the pandemic started as a way to stay active. She was surprised at the pickleball “subculture” that existed.
“It’s just huge numbers of people,” she said. “They have their own Facebook pages. We’re talking 100 people and we see a lot of them on a daily basis, whether it’s outdoors or at the rec center. We’ve made a ton of new friends.”
Loucks said there’s no question about the need for the courts. In fact, she’d like to see more courts built around the city.
“There are four courts at the rec center and there are days when we’ve got all four courts going and people are waiting [to play],” she said. “You can have 24 people play at the outdoor courts.”
The new pickleball courts cost around $300,000, with $60,000 of that coming from private donors. A dedication ceremony is planned for the spring.
Kiser said it was neat to see how many people came together to make the courts happen. He had a hand in getting benches installed at the new courts.
He said anyone who’s interested in playing should give it a try. Most anyone playing on any given day will be happy to show you the basics.
“It’s fun for everybody,” he said. “You get four friends together and you’re good unless you’re quick. They do play singles on that court, but there’s no way I can do that.”
