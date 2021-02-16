Courtesy ESU Athletics
Due to the recent winter weather and forecasts calling for temperatures to remain below freezing the rest of the week, Emporia State’s season opening baseball series against Colorado State-Pueblo has been moved to Pueblo, Colo.
The Hornets and Thunderwolves will play a four game series beginning on Friday, Feb. 19 with a single game at 1 p.m. (MT) at Rawlings Field. The teams will meet for a doubleheader on Saturday at noon and wrap up the season with a single game on Sunday at noon.
The Hornets were 13-7, 5-1 in the MIAA and had won seven of eight including five wins over nationally ranked teams when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spring sports last year. Emporia State is set to return six of their eight position players from last year along with all three weekend starters on the mound.
Cooper Minnick was hitting .318 with a .495 on base percentage, six doubles, 18 runs scored and 16 RBI last year. Sam Chaput had a team high six home runs and 20 RBI in Emporia State’s 20 games. Jack Maki had a team best .355 average in 12 games with 11 starts.
Jake Barton was 3-3 with a 4.19 ERA last year and a team high 52 strikeouts on the mound. Jared Kengott went 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 Ks while Drew Repp was 2-1 with 23 strikeouts. Jarrett Seaton was 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA and three saves out of the bullpen last year.
CSU-Pueblo returns seven position players and three starting pitchers from a team that went 10-6 last season and finished 2-2 in RMAC play.
With the move, the Hornets are now scheduled to play their home opener on Friday, March 12 against Central Oklahoma after opening MIAA play with series at Missouri Southern and Northwest Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.