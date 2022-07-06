Ruby E. Norton Spain, 88 years young, peacefully went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of June 24, 2022, in Belton, MO. The daughter of Edward P. and Doris G. (Bielman) Norton, Ruby Elizabeth was born in Bazaar, Kansas on February 22, 1934.
She attended elementary school at the Bazaar Schoolhouse from which she told stories and had as many wonderful memories growing up in the small community. She then attended high school in Cottonwood Falls and graduated from Chase County Community High School in 1952. After graduating from beauty college in Salina, she opened Ruby’s Beauty Shop in Cottonwood Falls. In 1956 she married Charles R. “Bob” Spain and to that union had three daughters: Christy, Charlene, and Charlotte. They divorced. She married Ronald N. McCallum in 1972. They later divorced.
Ruby is survived by daughter, Charlotte Cole (John Miller); granddaughter, Kylee (Craig) Woods; nephews, Ronald (Lisa) Armagost and Greg (Gayla) Armogost & family; nieces, Lynne (Steve) Ligon & family and Lisa (Mark) Miller & family; step-grandsons, Brandon Cole, Devin Cole, Tagert (Janet) Cole & family, Ethan Cole, and Jesse (Alleda) Cole & family.
Now at peace, Ruby is reunited with her parents; sister, Dorothy Norton Armagost; daughters, Christy and Charlene; grandson, Hunter Scott; son-in-law, Cliff Cole; and brother-in-law, Charles Armagost; in addition to more family and friends gone ahead of her.
Cremation has taken place.
A Celebration of life service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church with Pastor Tim Woods. Inurnment will follow in Bazaar Cemetery. Family will greet friends following the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Hunter J. Scott Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, P.O. Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
