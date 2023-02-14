Logan Avenue Elementary teacher Mallory Ginn has been selected for the Cosmosphere’s 2023 LaunchLearning Fellowship.
Ginn, a third-grade teacher at Logan Avenue Elementary was one of 45 teachers from across the state to be chosen for the honor, which comes with over $800 in free resources teachers can share with their school and district.
Fellows were chosen following a competitive selection process. Teachers selected demonstrate outstanding commitment to excellence in STEM education. The Cosmosphere welcomes the new class of Fellows for their first in-person professional development day on Friday, Feb. 17.
Throughout the year, Fellows will receive extensive training on how to bring the excitement of space science and space exploration into their classrooms through in-person meetings with Astronauts and leaders of the space industry, a Fellowship Summer Camp experience that inspires educators’ creativity and leadership in STEM education, and monthly strategy sessions to dig deep into a STEM topic, share best practices, and meet space science subject matter experts.
LaunchLearning Fellows also have access to a variety of benefits at no charge, including professional development through Cosmosphere’s LaunchTeaching program and standards-based lessons and activities to support STEM learning on Cosmosphere’s LaunchLearning platform.
To learn more, contact JoAnna Strecker, Cosmosphere’s vice president of education, at launchlearning@cosmo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.