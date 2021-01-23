Dail Dean Martin, 83, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Newman Regional Health.
He was born September 17, 1937 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Dale and Maxine Martin Wolfe. As a child Dail’s family lived on the Pixlee Ranch west of Madison where he attended a small country school. After moving into town, Dail attended Madison High School and graduated with the class of 1955.
Dail was joined in marriage to Connie Murphy on June 23, 1957 in the First Christian Church in Madison. They soon began their family and moved to a ranch north of Madison which has remained their home for over 60 years.
Dail worked hard to provide for his family, taking a job on a drilling rig working for Jackman and Jackman while maintaining his ranch and raising his Brangus cattle. While continuing to raise his cattle he worked full time on the Highland Ranch from 1993 until 2001 and continued helping with shipping until just a few years ago. He continued to raise and care for his cattle until his death. Dail shared his skills and love of livestock for many years by helping with the Emporia Livestock Sale. Dail and Connie cultivated a love for rodeo in both their children. Dail continued his support of youth rodeo through contributions and sponsorships to area youth throughout his entire life.
Dail was a member of the Madison Masonic Lodge for over 60 years.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his dear wife, Connie of their home; a daughter, Candee Martin of Madison; a son, Barry Martin of Emporia; a sister, Carolyn Smith of Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Ashley Cummins and Zach Martin; two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Zoe; numerous extended family and countless friends and acquaintances. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jane Arndt.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery north and east of Madison. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the VanArsdale Funeral Home in Madison. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eagle Creek Saddle Club or Kansas High School Rodeo Association and sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #488, Madison, KS 66860. Condolences may be
expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
