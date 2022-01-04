The man accused of spray-painting swastikas on several Emporia properties is making his first court appearance Tuesday. Isaac Lawrence faces five charges.
“We have filed a complaint that is alleging several counts of criminal damage to property, several felonies and some misdemeanors,” an assistant to the County Attorney said Tuesday morning.
The assistant noted more charges could be added, because Emporia Police still are investigating. Details on the current charges will be presented in court.
Lawrence, 19, was arrested last Wednesday after several swastikas were found outside the Emporia Sonic Drive-In. Police say they found similar tagging that day at a different restaurant, a convenience store, Emporia High School and Emporia State University's Visser Hall.
The assistant said Lawrence is held in the Lyon County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.
Jail records show Lawrence bonded out of the Coffey County Jail last June. A court employee in Burlington said Tuesday he was arrested there for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
