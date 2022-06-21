The Kansas Board of Regents will hold a vote to name the next president of Emporia State University at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the regents announced Tuesday evening. The vote will be held in the Preston Room of ESU's Memorial Union.
The doors open to the general public at 9:30 a.m.
The Preston Room is located on the second floor of the Memorial Union. Parking on campus is free during the summer, except in Gold and handicapped parking spots.
Ken Hush has served as interim president of the university since Nov. 2021, following the resignation of Allison Garrett last year.
Emporia State will provide a livestream of the event at www.emporia.edu/live.
We will update with more information following the meeting.
(1) comment
In the movie Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. ,,,, I hope we can say “ you have chosen wisely “
