Denise G. Lang, 64, died February 3, 2022, at her daughter’s house in Strong City. She was born August 20, 1957, in Wichita, to H.H. Jr. and Joyce E. (Seabury) Janzen. Denise enjoyed playing cards and reading. She was a member of Ladies Aide and supporter of 4-H.
On May 10, 1986, she married John F. Lang III, in Anthony. They shared 35 years of marriage before his death on June 7, 2021.
Denise is survived by: children, Jessica Maddox and husband Dusty, John F. Lang IV, Jaimie Lang; grandchildren, Dana and Daxton Maddox; and brother, David Janzen and wife Tae of Junction City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Debbie Janzen.
Per Denise’s wishes, cremation will take place and no service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Hand in Hand Hospice, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
