Every team plays a clunker now and then, but good teams make sure to win them. The Emporia girls played a clunker against Seaman and still pulled out the 37-29 victory Friday night.
“I don’t think it was pretty and I don’t think it was the way we wanted it to go,” said Spartan head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “But the positive is, we got it done.”
The Spartans battled the Vikings back and forth through the first period, taking a 10-8 lead with 2:50 left. The scoreboard would stay frozen like that for the rest of the quarter and all the way until there was 2:40 left before halftime, when Spartan freshman Kyla Herfkans scored to finally break the deadlock. Seaman would break its scoreless spell with a couple of free throws from Brooklyn Gormley at the 1:50 mark of the second period.
In all, the Spartans went 8:10 without scoring and the Vikings went 9:57. By halftime, Emporia led 14-10.
“I think early in the first half we had the opportunities and I think we missed them,” Dorsey said. “We weren’t strong. We were fading away. We weren’t focused on the rim. We were buried. We were taking shots at bad angles.”
Dorsey said that her team put pressure on itself to perform, but in doing so it inhibited its own ability to do so.
“I think it was, ‘Oh, my gosh. We’re supposed to be winning by more’,” Dorsey said. “And then we panic and freak out and then all of a sudden we played tight.”
The Spartans only made two baskets in the second half, a three followed by a two-point jumper from junior Allie Baker in the third quarter.
“[Baker] was really important after halftime,” Dorsey said. “She’s a kid that really responds. She’s a competitor. Her strength is her ability to defend those people at the top and then she can shoot and she can play and when she, offensively, gets her feet set, she’s pretty good out there.”
Although the Spartans struggled to score from the floor, they forced Seaman to foul them 13 times in the second half and they cashed in, going 18 of 24 from the charity stripe in the second half.
“The good thing is, they hit free throws,” Dorsey said. “We work on those every day and down the stretch we’re a pretty solid free throw team.”
Dorsey praised Seaman for its defensive scheming and the way it executed against the Spartans.
“Seaman is a good team,” she said. “I know their record might not look good. They’re a good team. Those coaches are smart, they scout the heck out of us and I know it’s a good win. It doesn’t feel like it, but ultimately, they answered the bell and they got the win, and at this point in time, that’s all you need right now.”
However, for as much as Emporia struggled offensively, Dorsey felt her team played very well on defense.
“Defense wins your games,” she said. “We, by no means, would have won that on the offensive end. We hit free throws, but it was a two possession game up until then. Defensively we just kept gettings stops, kept getting stops. We just weren’t converting [on offense]. That’s when we talk about how your defense should be constant every night and for the most part it is with these kids. They really buy into that and can defend. On nights when it’s a train wreck offensively, you’ve got to rely on that.”
Junior Gracie Gilpin led the Spartans with 16 points (including 8 of 8 shooting from the free throw line). Baker chipped in nine and freshman Kyla Herfkans had eight off the bench.
The win put a bow on the Spartans’ 14-6 regular season. They will return to the floor against Newton at home for the first round of sub-state on Tuesday.
SEAMAN -- 8; 2; 10; 9; -- 29
EMPORIA -- 10; 4; 10; 13; -- 37
Seaman -- Kramer (8, 4-11), Cowan (8, 3-4), Gormley (6, 2-4), J. Anderson (3, 1-1), Stallbaumer (2, 0-8), Sweeney (2, 1-6), C. Anderson (0, 0-2). FG: 11-36. 3-pt: 0-14. FT: 7-12. TO: 15.
Emporia -- Gilpin (16, 3-12), Baker (9, 2-2), Herfkans (8, 2-3), Snyder (2, 1-4), Christensen (2, 0-0), Peak (0, 0-1), Adams (0, 0-5), Stewart (0, 0-1), Kirmer (0, 0-1). FG: 8-29. 3-pt: 3-10. FT: 18-27. TO: 15.
