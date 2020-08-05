Lyon County Public Health reported 14 additional recoveries and 6 new positives for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.
The latest figures bring the overall number of cases to 686 since March, with 597 recoveries. At this point in time, 75 cases are considered to be active.
The Kansas Department of Health reported 29,717 overall cases in its latest media update Wednesday afternoon. Just over 279,000 residents have tested negative for the virus, while 368 deaths have so far been reported. Currently, 1,821 Kansans remain hospitalized with the illness.
COVID-19 has now seemingly peeked in eastern counties after heavily hitting western Kansas meatpacking industries throughout much of the past 4-and-a-half months. Currently, Johnson County leads the state in overall confirmed cases with 5,434 while neighboring Wyandotte County is second with 4,811. Sedgwick County rounds out the top three with 4,723.
For a full list of state cases, visit www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. State and local information may vary slightly as collaboration and verification of numbers between the agencies may take days to update.
