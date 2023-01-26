Annie R. Clark, 84, died January 14, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Cottonwood Falls. She was born June 11, 1938, in Little Rock, AR, to Andrew and Cornie (Lovell) Kirkendoll. Annie was a passionate and loving homemaker and mother to her 7 children. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.
On June 16, 1956, she married William Clark in Arkansas. They shared 68 years of marriage.
Annie is survived by: husband, William of the home; children, Sandy Kluk of Peotone, IL, Debbie Stanek and husband Marty of New Lenox, IL, Brenda Jedrzejak and husband Paul of Chicago, IL, William Clark Jr. of Council Grove, Dawn Hunt and husband Rick of Strong City, Destiny Crow of Cottonwood Falls, Shawn Salvato and husband Carl of Chicago, IL; 20 grandchildren; 33 ½ great grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; brother, Onvil Kirkendoll and wife Finch of Benton, AR; and sisters, Lois Monroe of MI, Anderline Rankins of AR, and Eileen McCoy of AR.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Junior, Carl and Troy Kirkendoll; sons-in-law, Dan Kluk Sr. and Doug Crow; and grandsons, Billy Clark and Eric Keeton.
Funeral service was at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church, with Pastor Tim Woods officiating. Burial followed in St. Anthony Cemetery, Strong City. Family greeted friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls. Memorial donations may be made to William Clark Sr., in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
