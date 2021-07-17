Review by Terri Summey
What Comes After by Joanne Tompkins. New York: Riverhead Books, 2021. 978-0593085998. $28.
Daniel and Jonah were neighbors and had been inseparable friends since Jonah’s family moved in next door. Now both were dead, one murdered and the other by suicide. What turn of events brought them to this tragic end? What about the parents that were left behind? How do parents overcome their grief and continue to go on with living their lives after the death of their child? Especially when that child has been killed by the other person that you thought of as a second son. How do you move forward when everything has been taken away from you? Isaac, Daniel’s father, is struggling with these questions and more. A Quaker and high school science teacher, Isaac is quiet and often introspective. So much so, that his wife left him when the silence between them became too much. Now his son is gone, and the silence in his large Victorian house is stifling. Lorrie, the next-door neighbor, and mother to Jonah, is dealing with her own struggles. A single mother, Lorrie is working hard to make ends meet and raise Jonah and his sister, Nells. But now she is ostracized in this small town because of the tragic actions of her son. Two people hurting and living next door to each other. Two people who cannot work through the loss of their sons together because one son was responsible for the death of the other.
Abandoned by her mother, sixteen-year-old Evangeline, is homeless and pregnant. Unsure of the identity of the father of the baby and without her mother to help, she is also desperate. Evangeline knows that she must do something to ensure the health of her baby. After seeing images of Isaac in the paper, after the death of his son, Evangeline decides that she could try to get help from him. She intentionally hides in his yard, waiting to be found and invited into his home, and into his life. Isaac plays into her plan and takes the homeless teen under his wing even though he questions where she came from and wonders about her potential connection to the boys and their deaths. What happened on the day of Daniel’s death? And, was Evangeline a part of it?
Although this story is about loss, it is also about what comes after that loss and how different individuals deal with their grief and loss. In this novel, Tompkins explores the concept of human trauma and how it irreparably affects those involved. And finally, she looks at the healing power of forgiveness. Not only forgiveness for others, but also self-forgiveness for mistakes that we may have made in our lives. This is a powerful story told in the voices of Isaac, Evangeline, and Jonah. Once I started reading it, I had a hard time putting it down because I wanted to find out what actually happened the night that Daniel was killed and what events led to the tragedy that unfolded in this small community located on the coast of Washington. If you want to know not only what comes after, but also what came before, you will need to read this book. For more information on Tompkins and the book, check out her website at https://www.joannetompkins.com/ or listen to a discussion with Tompkins on Book Passage TV at https://youtu.be/14BgFHZ4oY8. Humans are social beings, and What Comes After, is a testament to the power that people have to continue to go on in the aftermath of unspeakable tragedy, but also the power that people have to help and heal each other.
