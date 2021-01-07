A day after a violent mob attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump conceded to President-elect Joe Biden, condemning his supporters who stormed the nation’s Capitol.
In a new video message posted Thursday evening, Trump said that he now accepted defeat now that Congress had certified the results and "the new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20."
He said his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”
Trump also spoke out against the violence, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem.”
Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence, instead telling his supporters that, while he knows they are “disappointed,” he wants them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”
DC Police have released photos of the individuals responsible for breaking into the capitol building.
https://mpdc.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/mpdc/publication/attachments/POIs%20of%20Interest_1.7.21.pdf
People who commit crimes together and someone dies in the process could be charged with murder. Every person you see in those photos is responsible for the woman who was shot and killed, 6 Republican lawmakers included.
