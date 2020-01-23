Glenda Rae Shearer Jan 23, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Glenda Rae Shearer, passed away on January 17, 2020 at Diversicare of Council Grove. She was 65. She worked for a pizza company and Hetlinger. A service will take place at a later date. The family has the arrangements. 