The USD 253 Board of Education approved the purchase of a new software system to more efficiently and comprehensively meet students’ needs during its meeting Wednesday evening.
FastBridge is an assessment system that provides screening, progress-monitoring and diagnostic and social-emotional assessments for students in both regular and special education. It is also owned by the same parent company as EduClimber, the district’s data warehouse, and will work very well in conjunction with both that and PowerSchool, the district’s student information system.
A unique benefit of FastBridge is that it offers teachers appropriate and relevant resources regarding interventions to address a need once it has been identified in a specific student. Also of particular note to the district is that it will be able to provide quality dyslexia screening.
The district’s Assessment and Accountability Committee spent a great deal of time researching FastBridge, including hearing presentations by its representatives and performing reference checks with other districts that have used it.
The software requires 12 hours of training for teachers, which will begin soon as the district plans to implement FastBridge in the fall.
The school board also approved the redesign proposals for Timmerman and Riverside Elementary Schools after hearing from principals and teachers.
Both schools reported that their redesign efforts thus far have garnered overwhelming support from teachers.
Riverside has adopted as its underpinning statement, “Develop skills, knowledge, and resiliency in our students to empower them to determine their own healthy and successful future.” Timmerman’s “why’ statement is, “Engage. Grow. Prepare. Connect. Succeed.”
The principals of the two schools identified that, while they are collaborating on their redesign projects, they understand the demographic differences between the two schools and will maintain the freedom to do what is best for their school even if it is different from what the other is doing.
The school board voted to join the Kansas Association of School Boards in legally challenging an enormous gas bill the district received during Winter Storm Uri in February, in which the district was charged $100,000 more than it was charged in February of 2020.
The district contends that the sudden and drastic inflation in gas prices was unlawful due to a state of emergency declaration being in place.
To receive legal representation, the district will pay $1,150 into a trust account held by KASB. It will be represented by Smithyman & Zakoura, Chartered out of Overland Park.
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder reported that a COVID-19 vaccination clinic would be held at Emporia High School on May 7 for 350 students aged 16 and older.
The district has been allotted the appropriate amount of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine available for 16- and 17-year-olds.
The school board also approved the purchase of two new school buses from Kansas Truck Equipment for a total of $178,066, although it will receive a $40,000 clean diesel rebate for two of its old buses.
