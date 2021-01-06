Four deaths were reported along with 89 new positives for COVID-19 during Lyon County Public Health's Wednesday data update.
Fifty-one recoveries were also reported, bringing Lyon County's active cases back up to 199.
Overall, 3,484 cases have been reported since March, with 3,221 overall recoveries. There have been 64 deaths and are four more death certificates are pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
"We are heartbroken to announce that four Lyon County residents have passed away due to COVID-19," the health department said in a post to social media, Wednesday. "We offer our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones. This brings the total to 64 of our neighbors and community members who have succumbed to this disease, with 4 more deaths pending review."
The number of cases in Kansas rose by 5,501 from Monday to 236,818, and the number of deaths jumped by 130 to 3,027.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that Kansas had administered 20,110 vaccine shots, or 690 for every 100,000 residents, making it the only state to inoculate fewer than 700 residents out of every 100,000.
