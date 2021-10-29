The Emporia Gazete
A child was injured after he reportedly shot himself with a firearm early Friday morning.
The child is 3 years old and the incident occurred in east central Emporia.
According to a written release from the Emporia Police Department, officers responded to Newman Regional Health “in the early hours” of Friday, Oct. 29 for reports of a child with a gunshot wound. Captain Lisa Hayes said officers were able to locate the crime scene and interview witnesses.
EPD’s preliminary investigation indicates the child gained access to a firearm and accidentally shot himself. The injuries to the child were non-life threatening and the child has been transferred to another hospital. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”
“This incident should be a reminder to gun owners with children in the home to always keep guns locked and away from children,” Hayes told The Gazette. “The Emporia Police Department does provide the public with free gun locks — while supply lasts. They can be picked up in the Emporia Police Department lobby, 518 Mechanic St.”
