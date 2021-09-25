Emporian Joan Geitz won big recently when she scored a hole-in-one at the Thousand Hills Golf Resort in Branson, Mo.
Geitz was playing on Hole No. 8 on Tuesday, Sept. 14 when she made the swing using a 6 Hybrid, connecting for a 128-yard drive.
"I didn't even realize it went in," Geitz said. "I can barely hit a golf ball; it was pure luck."
Geitz said after she watched her ball go down the middle of the fairway, she couldn't find it and assumed it was lost. It wasn't until after one of her friends went to retrieve their ball from the hole that they discovered Geitz's ball.
"She goes, 'Oh, there's two balls in here," Geitz said. "I had actually dropped another ball and taken a penalty to put another ball down because I couldn't find my ball."
Geitz and her friends Michelle Crump and Betty Skillett reported the hole-in-one to the course. Because Thousand Hills has a promotional partnership with Swing King — a start-up providing technology to golf courses around the country for everyday hole-in-one contests — the impressive feat was caught on camera.
With one hole-in-one under her belt, Geitz said she was pretty sure it will never happen again.
"It would be really nice, but I doubt it," she said. "That may be a once in a lifetime mistake."
Geitz is a member of the Emporia Country Club Ladies Golf Association and the Emporia Golf Course Women's Golf Association.
