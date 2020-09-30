As its season marches into a crucial juncture, the Emporia High School girl’s golf team finished in four-place in the Centennial League Tournament on Monday afternoon at Cypress Ridge Golf Course Monday.
A team score of 391 was enough for the Spartans to finish ahead of hosts Topeka-Seaman and Junction City in the six-team competition. Manhattan came out on top, finishing just two strokes ahead of Washburn Rural with a team score of 347 in the victory. EHS will travel to Manhattan on Oct. 5 for its final regular season tournament Stagg Hill Golf Club.
While the Spartans placed behind three teams on a windy day in Topeka, EHS did receive several impressive individual performances. Sophomore Avary Eckert led the charge for the Spartans Monday, shooting a round of 87 that served good enough for a 6th place finish. The effort gave Eckert a place on the 1st Team All-Centennial League.
Fellow sophomore Olivia Eckert finished just behind in 7th place after shooting a 90 on the afternoon, earning second-team all-league honors. The next highest finish for the Spartans came from freshman Ella Fessler, who continued a run of consistent play with a 19th place finish.
“Yesterday we did a good job,” EHS head golf coach Rick Eckert said. “When we got there, it was cold, windy. Eventually, it calmed down and our girls adjusted well.”
The successful performance in league competition comes in the late stages of a season of improvement for EHS. As a program, the Spartans have struggled to recruit in recent years, and as a result carry a team of just six athletes. It’s roster this fall also lacks experience, with only a single upperclassman, junior Faith Welborn, on the team. The pair of Eckerts and a trio of talented, yet untested freshmen in Fessler, Lacey Rust and Nicole Dalton round out a roster that does not have a single senior.
Despite their youth, the Spartans have made significant strides this fall and Monday’s performance at Cypress Ridge was only the latest proof. In just their second year of playing high school golf, the Eckerts have taken big steps, taking on the No. 1 and No. 2 roles for the EHS this fall. Behind them, Fessler and Dalton have emerged as two of the program’s rising stars, posting impressive performances as their freshman seasons have rolled along.
“I think Nicole and Ella have done a really good job,” Eckert said. “They’ve been really consistent for us. We know what we’re going to get from them.”
The promise, for these Spartans, is already beginning to show.
On Sept. 16, at Topeka’s Western Hills Golf Club, EHS finished with a team score of 374. It was the lowest final score an Eckert-led team has posted under the head coach since he took over the program in 1999. The score of 391 posted Monday was also the lowest the Spartans have broken 400 in the league tournament in that time.
Up next for EHS is the Manhattan-hosted tournament on Oct. 5. At Stagg Hill, the Spartans will gear up and make preparations for Oct. 12, when EHS is set to play host to regional play at Emporia Golf Course with a chance to qualify for state competition on the line.
With a tighter field being selected this fall due to COVID-19, the Spartans will have to dig deep in order to qualify as a team for the state tournament while competing in a difficult field. But with six individual spots for athletes from non-qualifying programs up for grabs, EHS will still have plenty to play for. Both Avary and Olivia Eckert should be in range to qualify for those individual spots, while Fessler could cap off her freshman season in style with a stellar qualifying performance of her own.
“We could get a few girls to qualify for state,” Eckert said. “Avary and Olivia have a very good chance the way they’ve played all year. Ella could do it, too. She has been improving so well this season, there’s an outside shot she could even make it. We’ll see how they perform.”
Regardless of the results in the coming weeks as the season comes to a close, the Spartans, with their group of talented, underclassmen, have plenty to look forward to in the future.
