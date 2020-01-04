TOPEKA — There were few surprises for the Lady Hornets when they hosted Washburn in a non-conference battle on Nov. 29.
Little more than a month later, even minus senior Jessica Wayne, Emporia State didn't see much different.
ESU extended its winning streak to seven on Saturday night, using an 11-0 run to close out the first quarter and propel itself to a 69-57 win in Lee Arena.
"We ... knew, offensively, how they were probably going to attack us," ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn said. "They didn't really throw a new wrinkle at us as far as their offensive game plan. They still got some opportunities from our players not being where they were supposed to be at times, but I think having that familiarity (helped)."
The major difference from before was not having Wayne available. The reigning MIAA Defensive Player of the Year is still considered day-to-day, having practiced sporadically while battling a knee injury sustained on Dec. 7. Against the Ichabods, she set a new school single-game record with 11 steals.
"We have some really good players on this team," Wynn said. "Do we miss, Jess? Absolutely. You can't replace a Jessica Wayne, but collectively, we have other players who can step up and make plays too. I think our players took on that challenge and they executed well today and played a good game."
Washburn knotted the score at 14 with 3:30 to play in the opening quarter, but the Lady Hornets made the game's next 15 points, boosting their lead to 15 early in the second quarter.
That included a trifecta of 3-point baskets, coming from Morgan Laudan, Kali Martin and Fredricka Sheats as ESU was 8-of-12 from long range in the first half (67 percent). ESU still finished the night at 42 percent from beyond the arc.
"We were working the ball ... making the defense move and were taking the best shot that presented itself," freshman guard Tre'Zure Jobe said.
That shot selection worked well most of the night as ESU made 47 percent from the field on the night, including a sizzling 74 percent in the first half as it pushed its lead to as many as 21 points.
"Shooting makes up for a lot of (mistakes)," Wynn said. "When you're putting the ball in the basket and you're making shots and getting a few stops, that means a lot. Our players just did a good job of making the extra pass and finding the open person and they were ready to catch-and-shoot and make the plays they had opportunities to make. For the most part, we played an exceptional basketball game today."
ESU finally lost its offensive form in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Horents were just 3-for-16 from the floor, but the Ichabods could muster very little themselves, trimming the lead back to 10 but getting no closer.
Mollie Mounsey had a game-high 19 points for the 20th-ranked Lady Hornets. Hayley Thompson tied a career-high with 12 points for Washburn, serving as their biggest offensive threat in the first half. Hunter Bentley, who scored 20 against ESU in their first meeting, was just 3-for-9 from the floor with 11 points.
"Everybody's stepping up, doing their job," Mounsey said of surviving the fourth-quarter adversity. "We have heart, for sure. We come together when things are getting rough and we really play together well."
The Lady Hornets will seek to continue their streak back at home this week against Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western.
"Being able to go on the road and win a game against your biggest rival to kind of kick off the second part of the season is huge for our basketball team," Wynn said. "I thought our players were pretty well on point to start the game and did a super job of executing our stuff. We knew ... those guys were probably going to make a run at us. Our players, at times we got a little passive, got a little timid, didn't quite stay as aggressive but ultimately ... we made enough plays to win the game."
ESU 25 21 14 9 — 69
WU 14 13 17 13 — 57
Emporia State (10-2, 3-0): Laudan 3-8 1-2 9, Handy 3-6 0-0 7, Jobe 5-12 6-6 16, Martin 3-7 0-0 9, Mounsey 7-13 2-2 19, Laffitte 0-0 0-0 0, Schultz 2-3 2-2 6, Sheats 1-2 0-0 3, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0.
Washburn (7-5, 1-2): Thompson 6-8 0-0 12, Piggie 4-7 4-5 13, Phelan 2-4 1-2 6, McAfee 3-9 3-4 10, Bentley 3-9 5-6 11, Castaneda 2-5 0-0 5, Reigosa 0-0 0-0 0, Sanz 0-1 0-0 0, Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0.
Three-pointers- ESU (10-24): Laudan 2-4, Handy 1-2, Jobe 0-3, Martin 3-6, Mounsey 3-7, Schultz 0-1, Sheats 1-1; WU (4-15): Piggie 1-1, Phelan 1-3, McAfee 1-5, Bentley 0-1, Castaneda 1-4, Sanz 0-1.
Rebounds- ESU 26 (Handy 6), WU 27 (3 with 5); Assists- ESU 15 (Martin 4), WU 13 (2 with 5).
Fouled Out: None.
