Emporia State is sending five men and one alternate to the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama this week. The Hornets will be competing in the first event and last event for the men at the Birmingham Crossplex.
The Emporia State men had two provisional qualifiers and five top four finishers on Sunday at the MIAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility. The Hornet men placed eighth and the women 11th in the team standings.
Tanner Raubenstine had an outstanding day for the Hornet men, finishing in the top three in two events on Sunday. He placed second with a provisional qualifying time of 6.84 in the 60m dash. That time matched his personal best set during Saturday's prelims and ranks 18th in the nation. He ran 8.32 to place third in the 60m hurdles. With his seventh place finish in the long jump on Saturday he scored 16 points for the Hornets on the weekend.
The other provisional qualifier for Emporia State was the 4x400m relay team of Brandon Rhone, Guy Ramos, Hayden Goodpaster and Carter Cox. They rank 3:15.94 to place fourth.
Individually Rhone was fourth in a time of 48.46 while Goidpaster placed fifth with a time of 48.56 in the 400m
Raubenstine was joined in the finals of the 60m hurdles by Xavier Hall who placed fifth while Juwan Johnson was seventh in the 60m.
For the women Madison Runnion and Clara Eilert tied for seventh in the high jump and Kadaisha Mpwo placed eighth in the 60m.
The coach
Steven Blocker is in his tenth year as the head coach for the Emporia State track and field programs. He served as an assistant with the Hornets beginning in 2009 working primarily with the sprinters, jumpers and multi-event athletes. He has produced 62 All-Americans and 39 MIAA Champions as head coach after coaching 14 All-Americans, six MIAA Champions and an NCAA Division II National Champion as an assistant at ESU.
Rankings
The Emporia State men are ranked #44 in the latest USTFCCCA D-II Indoor National Rankings.
The MIAA has six men's and five women's teams ranked in this week's USTFCCA Top 25. Of the 23 track and field programs in the MIAA, 19 have competitors at the national championships.
Where they stand
The men's 4x400m relay team of Brandon Rhone, Guy Ramos, Hayden Goodpaster, and Carter Cox are ranked ninth in the nation after running a 3:14.47 at the Bearcat Invite. They placed fourth at the MIAA Championships behind three MIAA teams that are competing in Birmingham.
Tanner Raubenstine is ranked tenth in the heptathlon with 5,203 points scored at the Bearcat Invite. He did not compete in the multi at the MIAA Championships, instead competing in three open events. Six of the ten heptathletes are from the MIAA.
Last year's NCAA championships
One year ago the track championships were one of the first NCAA events to be canceled due to the COVID pandemic. The Hornets had four men set to compete in three events in Birmingham when things were shut down. Taysean Goodwin was ranked second in the 400m, fourth in the 200m and was a part of the third ranked 4x400m relay team along with Brandon Rhone, Guy Ramos and Hayden Goodpaster.
There are several changes to the indoor track & field season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All athletes, coaches and support staff, need a negative COVID-19 test. There will be no spectators allowed at the championships.
The first day of competition starts at 11 a.m. Thursday with the heptathlon. It continues at 10 a.m. Friday. The men's 4x400m finals begin at 3:20 p.m. Saturday.
Live results will be available at results.leonetiming.com/?mid=2144 and live video on ncaa.com.
