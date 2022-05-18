The Emporia City Commission will accept proposals for the old Carnegie Library building, located at 118 E. Sixth Ave., after an offer to purchase the building was received by the commission.
"We did receive a formal request from a couple that was interested in the Carnegie building," said city manager Trey Cocking.
Cassie and Jason Hefferon submitted the proposal in a letter dated May 11.
The Hefferons’ proposal would repurpose the Carnegie into an entertainment venue, with group activities such as virtual reality games, themed escape room sand areas for tabletop roleplaying.
“As our children approached their teenage years, we recognized the need for additional activities for the age group as well as young adults and preteens, activities that bring them together and give them common goals,” Jason Hefferon said in a letter to Cocking.
Cocking told commissioners Wednesday that receipt of the letter triggers the process to request proposals.
Commissioner Danny Giefer said he would need to discuss plans before any votes were made, and Commissioner Susan Brinkman pointed out that no actual proposals had been submitted.
Further, Emporia Public Library executive director Robin Newell expressed the Friends of the Library's interest in submitting a proposal. She was concerned about how new use of the building could possibly impact the library.
"There's no parking," she said. "When there's something going on over here [at White Auditorium], it shuts the library slap down."
Newell said the land for the Carnegie library was donated by Carrie Plumb, who also designated her house located at 224 E. Sixth Ave., as a women's shelter.
The city council at the time agreed to use her land at Sixth Avenue and Market Street, which Plumb had purchased specifically for this purpose and then donated it to the city.
The building was vacated by the library in 1979 when the new library was build next door. The Carnegie served as the Lyon County Historical Museum from 1980 - 2016. The building is zoned for public use.
"This space was given by Mrs. Plumb, in her handwriting, for a library in perpetuity," Newell said.
She said that proposals might come in to purchase the building and tear it down for additional library parking.
"The Friends of the Library could submit a proposal for what they see as the best support of the library in the future," Brinkman said.
"We just have a city policy in place that if we get one of these offers to purchase a building, we have a process that we follow," added city attorney Christina Montgomery. "It doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to be sold even. It's just a request."
A publication will be made in The Emporia Gazette seeking proposals for the building. Cocking said all proposals would be discussed by commissioners.
Giefer noted that the commission doesn't have to take the highest bidder, but rather the best bidder.
"The library is going to half to grow," Newell said. "We're not going away. It's not going to stop."
In other business, commissioners discussed updates to the floodplain management ordinance, which must be made before June 15 when the new maps go into effect.
Public works director Dean Grant also discussed an update to the city's grant proposal that would extend the municipal airport's runway. The full grant amount of $500,000 was not awarded, but the city did receive $75,000 — to extend the runway by five-and-a-half feet.
Cocking then discussed the need to review water demand, rates and and overall survey to verify the needs of the city. He said the city is at the "renewal stage" for water rights with the Council Grove Reservoir. He said city staff needed guidance on several points.
He recommended using Burns & McDonnell for the survey because a former water director is employed there. Brinkman questioned the need to put such a job out for bid and said the city needs to consider using different businesses and contractors from time to time.
The city also discussed an update to its human resources policy which changes how vacation days are accrued and expands the accrual rates.
