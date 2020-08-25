Sixteen recoveries and eight new positives for COVID-19 were reported Tuesday afternoon, as Lyon County's active number of cases reached 84.
Overall, the county has recorded 828 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 729 recoveries and 14 deaths.
Six local patients are hospitalized.
There are currently an additional 11 pending death certificates at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Lyon County Public Health officials said the delay is the result of a verification process on the state level.
"Cause of death is determined by a certifying physician or the coroner and will be listed on the person's death certificate," according to a post on Lyon County Public Health's Facebook page. "The certifying physician is usually the physician who is taking care of the person or is the person's primary care physician, so they will have knowledge of the person's health. Not everyone that tests positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and then passes away will have their cause of death listed as COVID-19."
If COVID is listed as the cause of death, it is because a physician or coroner determined the disease "directly caused the person's death." The death certificates are filed with vital statistics and KDHE then reviews the certificates for accuracy. They are then supposed to mark a verification field in EpiTrax — a statewide disease investigation database — that notifies the local health departments of the COVID-19 death.
"Public Health is waiting on that confirmation from KDHE for these recent deaths," they said.
There are currently three active clusters in the county, including a new cluster that was added Monday. The cluster, related to bars or restaurants, includes five total cases. All cases are currently active.
There is one cluster with six active cases related to private industry. One death has been reported.
Another cluster related to long-term care with 27 active cases has resulted in seven deaths, with nine pending death certificates from KDHE.
Public Health officials said they are "following KDHE's lead" when it comes to releasing the names of businesses involved in clusters, "unless contact tracing cannot be done successfully."
"Instead, we release cluster information under broader categories, such as private business, long term care, bars and restaurants, etc.," they said in a Facebook post. "Individual businesses may choose to make public statements informing the community of clusters that have developed in their facility."
So,,,, we know there are several "clusters" because the paper has released this info,,,but do we know where we need to avoid contact ???? Guess the powers to be feel its a ""need to know "",,,,,,,,,,,,,so we lump all as suspect,,,, causing great harm to the responsible business.... guess its russian roulette when you go out in Emporia.
