READING - Donald D. “Foxy” Schlesener, 90, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Osage Nursing Center in Osage City.
Donald Dean Schlesener was born December 3, 1931 in Herington, Kansas, the son of Marvin Arthur William and Marie Elizabeth (Chalker) Schlesener. He was raised and worked on the family farm from an early age.
He served in the Army National Guards.
Foxy was joined in marriage to Norma Jean Arnold on November 6, 1953 and later divorced. Later married Sonia K. Rinehart on September 11, 1961 in Reading.
Donald was a truck driver for Penny’s Concrete for many years. He was also a professional fence builder. Besides working hard, he loved to play softball and umpire.
Foxy will be forever remembered by his three daughters, Rhonda Cairns of Arkansas City, Kay (Chad) Gordon of Topeka, and Angela Lewis of Reading; three sons, Ronald (Deb) Schlesener of Emporia, David Schlesener of Florida and Steven (Laurinda) Schlesener of Scranton; four sisters, Ruth Holcomb of Emporia, Velma Jean Fowler of Emporia, Barbara Ann Crull of Arkansas City and Mary Lou Blakley of Newkirk, Oklahoma; a brother, Calvin Schlesener of Topeka; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sonia; a sister, Cordelia Seeley; two brothers, Howard and Kenneth Schlesener.
Funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 W. Sixth, Lebo, Kansas. Cremation to follow service with private inurnment at Phillips Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Hospice and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.