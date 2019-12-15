Closings and cancellations

The following are closed or cancelled for Monday, Dec. 16:
Schools
• USD 253 Emporia Public Schools — CLOSED
• Flint Hills Technical College — CLOSED
• Sacred Heart Catholic School — CLOSED
• Emporia Christian School — CLOSED
• Emporia ECKAN Head Start — CLOSED
• USD 251 North Lyon County — CLOSED; K-5 Music program postponed to Wednesday
• USD 252 Southern Lyon County — CLOSED
• USD 284 Chase County — CLOSED
• USD 386 Madison-Virgil — CLOSED
• USD 243 Lebo-Waverly — CLOSED
• USD 417 Morris County — CLOSED
• USD 420 Osage City — CLOSED
• USD 421 Lyndon — CLOSED
• USD 454 Burlingame — CLOSED
• USD 456 Marais des Cygnes Valley — CLOSED
Other:
• Americus Township Library — CLOSED
• Didde Catholic Campus Center — CLOSED
