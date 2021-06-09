Trukin’ for Tucker
The Trukin’ for Tucker Virtual 5K will be held from June 19 - 27 with 100% of the $20 registration going to Lee and his family. Register online at www.emporiarec.org or email trukinfortucker@yahoo.com for a print form. This is an ERC Super Series event.
Flag Day observations
The Emporia Lions Club will wave flags from 4 - 6 p.m. June 14. from the Prairie Street overpass at I-35. The public is invited to come out and join in the celebration.
In Chase County, soiled or torn flags may be turned into Kansas Graphics on K-177 in Cottonwood Falls for the next flag retirement ceremony to be held June 14, 2021 at the All Veterans Memorial. The Flint Hills Community Band will perform a patriotic concert beginning at 8 p.m., to be followed by the flag retirement ceremony.
Admire All-Student Alumni Reunion
The Admire Alumni Reunion will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Admire Community Center. All students, teachers, families and friends are invited to attend.
Activities begin at 4:30 p.m. with a social hour. The North Lyon County Museum will be open. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $12 per person. Reservations and a check payable to Admire Alumni are due by June 5 and may be sent to Carol Curless at 1440 Road 310, Admire, Kan. 66830. If you have any questions, please call 620-528-3407.
Summer meal program
The Emporia Public Schools district will offer free breakfast and lunch for all kids ages 1 - 18 Monday - Friday beginning June 2 - July 30.
The meals are available from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. via drive-thru at Riverside, Village and William Allen White elementary schools. No meal services will be offered on July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club has resumed regular meetings Monday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. The club is open to players of all skill levels who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. For additional information, contact Marie Icenhower at 342-2142.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail benefiting Handlebars of Hope is set for 7 a.m. Saturday, June 26 in Reading City Park. Fun 5K run/walk, 14.5-mile or 26.5-mile gravel bike rides. All events are non-timed in the spirit of fun and fitness.
Pre-register by June 12 to receive a T-shirt for $25.00. Cost to sign up the day of registration is $25.00, no T-shirt included. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m. the day of the event.
Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for a registration form. Check out Tornado Trot & Trail on Facebook for updates and more information.
