The first riders for Saturday's Unbound Gravel events began rolling into Emporia just before 2 p.m. when Taylor Lideen crossed the finish line for the men's XL race.
Lideen, a professional cyclist from Phoenix, won the grueling 350-mile gravel grinder in 22:57:14 — with an average pace of 15.5 mph.
Other top finishers for the men's XL were Will Loevner, Jesse Stauffer, Gordon Wadsworth and Jay Petervary.
Lael Wilcox of Anchorage, Alaska took the win for the women's XL race with a time of 26:55:24.
Amanda Nauman of Lake Forest, Calif. was second with a time of 29:01:51, followed by Christie Tracy, Rachel Wills and Cynthia Frazier.
In the 200, Ian Boswell edged out Laurens ten Damn to claim the first place title. Pete Stetina and Ted King claimed the third and fourth spots.
Lauren De Crescenzo of Atlanta took first in the women's 200-mile race with a time of 12:06:49.
Amity Rockwell of Oakland, Calif. was second with a time of 12:22:15, followed by Emily Newsom, Whitney Allison and Shayna Powless.
In the 100-mile race, Stephen Hyde from Easthampton, Mass. took home the men's win in 5:20:13.
He was followed by Nate Maddox, John Croom, David Wiens and Shadd Smith.
Lauren Stephens of Dallas, Texas won the women's 100-mile race in 5:41:48. She also won the 2019 event.
Emma Langley, Jessica Cygan, Marisa Boaz and Karen Jarchow took the second - fifth place finishes.
Full results can be found online at https://www.athlinks.com/event/174195?category=global&term=unbound%20gravel
I think it’s a shame that they gave into The Cancel Culture and forced out one of The Dirty Kanza founders. Then changed the name. Bunch of LIBERAL BS.
