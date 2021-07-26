The Emporia Gazette
The Northern Heights High School Future Farmers of America and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive in the school’s gym from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m on Thursday.
In appreciation of their generosity, all donors will receive a $10 Amazon eGift Card via email as well as be entered into drawings. Three winners will win free gas for a year, which is a $5,000 value. Another winner will receive a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, including travel, hotel, park admission and more.
To schedule an appointment to donate, call 800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
The Red Cross is currently experiencing its lowest blood donor turnout since the pandemic began, which has caused a critical shortage as hospital patients require more blood than what’s being collected.
