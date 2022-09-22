Duane Eugene Jacob, 82, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home in Neosho Rapids, Kansas.
He was born January 14, 1940 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Walter Eugene and Gwendolyn Odell Robinson Jacob. Duane attended Whittier Grade School, Emporia Jr. High and later graduated from Emporia High School with the Class of 1958.
Duane took a position with the Santa Fe Railroad as a Telegrapher until enlisting in the United States Air Force on June 29,1962. He proudly served his country as a missile mechanic until receiving a honorable discharge on June 28, 1964. He then took a job as a draftsman at ARM and later Sauder’s. He also worked as a mechanic at Dolly Madison. Duane worked at Wolf Creek during the construction of the containment dome which led to a position at VekTek. He retired from VekTek in 2005 but remained as a consultant until 2020.
Duane married the love of his life, Janet E. Tichenor on August 31, 1963 in Topeka, Kansas. They made their home in Neosho Rapids where he became a Charter member of the Neosho Rapids Lions Club. He also gave back to the community by serving as local Scout Master for Troop 116 for many years. Duane also served several years on the Neosho Rapids Volunteer Fire Department.
Duane will live on in the hearts and memories of his wife of 59 years, Janet of their home in Neosho Rapids; a son, Jeff Eugene Jacob and his wife Kimberly of Neosho Rapids; daughter, Cheryl Campbell and her husband Jeff of Loveland, Colorado; three grandchildren, three step grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and a community of close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Lee Jacob; sister, Judy Kay Jacob Johnson and a niece, Roxiana Johnson Waechter.
The family invites you to join them for graveside services Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Neosho Rapids. They will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the organization of the donor’s choosing and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
