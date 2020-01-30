Merle L. Peterson, 96, Emporia, passed away Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020 at Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Beloved mother and respected friend, she will be missed. She was the wife of John Peterson, former dean of Arts and Sciences and emeritus professor of biology at Emporia State University, who died two years ago. They had lived in Emporia since 1973. Her daughter, Karen Henricks of Jacksonville, Alabama, died last spring. She is survived by her son, John Peterson of Bloomington, Indiana.
Merle Louise Nagel was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 11, 1923, the daughter of Ernest and Stella (Mundt) Nagel.
Cremation is planned. No services are scheduled at this time. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
