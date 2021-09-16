Emporia State will head back out on the road this Saturday when it travels to St. Joseph, Mo., to take on Missouri Western.
The Hornets are 2-0 for the first time since 2015 and are receiving votes in the Division II AFCA Coaches Poll. They are coming off a 31-21 home win over Central Oklahoma in which they scored the final 10 points of the game to hold off a second-half Broncho rally.
Head coach Garin Higgins said that picking up two wins in two tries has given his team confidence to start the season and motivation to keep working in practice.
“I talk to them about the feeling that you have after a good win on Saturday, how we feel on Sunday,” he said. “ … I think that’s kind of the mindset that we have right now. We need to keep it and the only way to do that is to go out each and every day of practice and work to become better.”
The Emporia State defense has been strong as expected, currently sitting at second in the MIAA and 15th in the nation in yards allowed per game at 203.5 as well as first in the league and seventh in Division II with five sacks per game.
“As a defense, we want to play fast, we want to play relentless, but at the same time to stay within ourselves and whoever’s there to make the play, make the play,” said junior linebacker Cade Harelson. “I think our identity is just playing with the Hornet edge that we preach about and getting our assignment and then after the pre-snap read, go play football, have fun.”
But the offense -- where there was more youth and more question marks heading into the season -- has shined so far as well. Quarterback Braden Gleason leads the league and is 14th in the country with 303.5 passing yards per game and as a whole, the offense is third in the MIAA in total yards per game at 471.5.
Higgins said he’s been impressed with the way his sophomore quarterback has played so far this season.
“He’s playing really well,” he said. “I think the main thing that I’ve seen with him is, he’s protecting the football, he’s managing the game the way that we want him to and able to play with tempo when we want to play with tempo, slow down when we need to.”
Gleason wasn’t aware of how his passing stats compared to others in the league and the division and said that there’s still plenty to improve on.
“I can always do better,” he said. “We can do better as a team. There’s still a lot of points left out there after some games. You wish you could have scored on this drive, wish you have made this read instead of that, but we’ve just got to keep going out there each week and continue to get better and score when we need it.”
The Hornets will face a Griffon squad that is 1-1 on the year after starting the season with a 24-20 loss on the road at Central Oklahoma and a 38-31 victory over Fort Hays State in its home opener last week.
Higgins noted that Missouri Western’s win over FHSU was “impressive” given the Tigers’ pedigree and that the Griffons boast “very skilled, scary athletes” as well as quality leadership.
“They’re very well-coached on both sides of the football,” he said. “They’re sound in what they’re doing. They have a package. It’s going to be a big test for us.”
Missouri Western is like typical MIAA teams in that it is big up front on offense and defense, but Higgins noted that his team is also very capable at the line of scrimmage, drawing particular attention to the Hornets’ seven sacks as opposed to just two given up last week.
“That’s going to be a big, big key going into this game,” he said.
Harelson said that the defense will need to dominate the line of scrimmage and restrict Missouri Western from picking up big plays. He also added that the defense needs to force more turnovers, which it has done twice through two games.
“That’s something that we really haven’t done well yet,” he said. “I think it’s something we can improve on and it’ll make us that much better.”
Higgins said the Hornets played well in week one and improved on that last Saturday, and now he’s looking for them to take another step forward against the Griffons.
“It’s so important in this league that you get better each and every week because there’s going to be adversity that’s going to hit you, so you’re going to need to be able to be playing at a high level because, if you are, that’s going to help you get through the adversity you’re going to face during the season,” he said.
Emporia State has lost two in a row against Missouri Western, including a 28-0 skunking when the two teams last met in 2019. The Griffons lead the all-time series 26-16.
Kickoff from Spratt Stadium in St. Joseph is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.
