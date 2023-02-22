A former superintendent of schools at the Gardner Edgerton school district who earned a distinguished service award from educators at Pittsburg State University for excellence in administrative leadership and innovation was hired as USD 253's new interim assistant superintendent of business Wednesday evening.
Pam Stranathan, an Educational Consultant through ESSDAK, will take over for David McGehee after his contract ends in July. As previously reported by The Gazette, McGehee, who previously led Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, was awarded a four-month, $59,305 contract after the district announced on Feb. 8 that former Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib had been placed on administrative leave.
According to a press release from USD 253 Wednesday evening, Stranathan "brings a great deal of district leadership experience to the position and currently is an Educational Consultant through ESSDAK, serving as a consultant with Emporia Public Schools in the Teaching, Learning and Student Services Office."
The Kansas Reflector reported in Dec. 2021 that Stranathan left the Gardner Edgerton district just before three new board of education members who were critical of Stranathan's performance began their terms. The Reflector reported that board members-elect "made no secret of their desire to terminate Stranathan."
"This year’s school board campaigns in Gardner Edgerton and other districts in the state’s most populous county were driven by antagonism for COVID-19 mask and quarantine mandates and the mounting societal pressure to get vaccinated," according to the Reflector. "At meeting after meeting of local school boards in Johnson County, public comment periods became an opportunity for the disgruntled to attack board members."
Stranathan was awarded a $425,000 severance package upon her exit from the district. Her contract would have ended June 30, 2023. Half the payment of $212,500 was due Dec. 8, 2021, with the second installment of $212,500 to be paid Jan. 1, 2022. In addition, the board agreed to spend $34,900 to provide Stranathan with 18 months of continued health insurance coverage, the Reflector reported.
“I am excited and honored for the opportunity to be a part of the Emporia Public Schools team as the Interim Assistant Superintendent for Business Operations,” Stranathan said in Wednesday's written release. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the board, staff, students, parents, and community to continue a strong tradition of academic excellence and student success.”
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said she was excited for Stranathan to join the district's administrative team.
"She brings a wealth of district leadership experience that will be beneficial in leading our Business Operations team starting July 1," she said. "I look forward to working with Mrs. Stranathan and her commitment to our district. She truly understands the challenges facing public education and she will be a true asset as we work together to move our district forward.”
Stranathan holds a District-Level License and an Educational Specialist degree in Advance Studies in Leadership from Pittsburg State University and is currently working towards completing an Educational Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Arkansas.
Stranathan is married to her husband Matt, who works at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts. They have three adult children and one grandchild. Her youngest, Sara, attends Pittsburg State University; her middle child, Sam, a recent graduate of Washburn University, lives in Minnesota; and her oldest, Cameron, is an alum of Fort Hays State University and lives in Gardner with his family.
The district also announced the hiring of Erica Mickelson as the Director of Teaching and Learning.
Mickelson has been selected as the Director of Teaching and Learning for the 2023-2024 school year.
Mickelson comes to Emporia Public Schools with a wide range of leadership experiences in education. She currently serves as the Director of Elementary Education at Auburn-Washburn USD 437 in Topeka.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to serve the students, colleagues, and stakeholders of the Emporia School District as the Director of Teaching and Learning,” said Mickelson. “USD 253 and the Emporia community take great pride in their school system and work collaboratively to provide each student with a well-rounded education. I look forward to learning more about the district while building strong and meaningful relationships as we continue to engage, empower, and inspire all students!”
Judy Stanley, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Student Services, said "We are very excited to have Dr. Erica Mickelson join the Teaching, Learning and Student Services Team. She brings a variety of experiences and knowledge to our district. She has an energy and passion focused on students and learning. We look forward to the 2023-2024 school year with Dr. Mickelson on the team."
Mickelson holds a Bachelor’s Degree, two Master’s Degrees, and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from Baker University. Mickelson is married to her husband Chris and they have two daughters (Mae 8 and Marti 3). They live a busy life full of education, high pitch giggles, cattle ranching, and lots of happiness. Dr. Mickelson will begin her role in July 2023. The vacancy was created when Dr. Jessica Holden resigned in August 2022.
