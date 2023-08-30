Newman Regional Health will offer a free Stop the Bleed training course, to help the community feel empowered to make a life or death difference when bleeding emergencies happen.
Stop the Bleed is a nationally recognized initiative endorsed by the American College of Surgeons. It teaches participants the necessary skills to manage life-threatening bleeding. Preventable deaths following injuries are often caused by severe bleeding.
The training focuses on teaching three rapid-response actions that can empower individuals to save lives. With bleeding being the leading cause of preventable death after an injury, the Stop the Bleed program aims to reduce this statistic by enabling ordinary citizens to take immediate and effective action.
Bleeding injuries can happen anywhere and at any time. Such incidents are often witnessed through news reports or in everyday life. Newman Regional Health acknowledges the significance of equipping community members to transform from bystanders to crucial responders in bleeding emergencies. The Stop the Bleed training imparts the confidence and competence to take charge and apply life-saving techniques during life-threatening bleeding situations.
The program emphasizes that the person next to a bleeding victim could play a pivotal role in their survival. Through Stop the Bleed, individuals gain the ability to identify life-threatening bleeding and take immediate, effective measures to control it. The training course teaches three quick techniques that can make a difference during critical moments.
Stop the Bleed training imparts the knowledge, skills, and empowerment needed to be a life-saving force during bleeding emergencies. This initiative by Newman Regional Health aligns with a broader effort to create a prepared community capable of handling emergencies until professional medical help arrives.
The class, which is facilitated by certified trainers, is set for 9 - 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, in the Flint Hills Conference Room at the hospital.
For more information, and to register, call 620-343-6800, ext. 21043, or visit newmanrh.org/stopthebleed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.