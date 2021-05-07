A local organization is making plans for Emporia's first public LGBTQ pride celebration.
The event is currently being planned by Emporia Community Action and the Emporia High GSA, and will feature a parade on Commercial Street and a drag show at Bourbon Cowboy on June 19.
“The purpose of the pride parade is to celebrate the self-affirmation, dignity, equality and increased visibility of the LGBTQ+ community in Emporia,” said ECA director Emily Velazquez.
ECA is encouraging people to participate in whatever way is best for them. They can create a float, walk in the parade, perform in the drag show or merely observe the festivities.
The parade will start at 6 p.m. at Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street and will progress down Commercial Street to 12th Avenue. The drag show will follow at 8 p.m.
Additionally, local artists will perform during the intermission of the drag show in honor of Juneteenth, which is a celebration of the emancipation of people who had been enslaved in the United States and also falls on June 19.
ECA has been around for some time now and was active in the local social justice protests that took place last summer. This year will be the first time that it — or anyone — has done a pride event in Emporia.
“I noticed that we hadn’t really done much for the LGBTQ+ community in Emporia, so one day, it just came to me, I was like, ‘We should have a pride parade. I think that would be amazing,’” Velazquez said.
She shared her idea with the seven-member ECA board of directors and it received enthusiastic support.
The LGBTQ community is a historically oppressed minority group that still faces many challenges, particularly in Kansas. Velazquez said that holding a pride celebration is important to show that Emporia is a community where LGBTQ people are valued and to work for their continued acceptance.
“I think it’s important to create equality steps in Emporia and creating a parade will be able to show that they are respected, they are welcome, that all love is important, love is love,” she said. “We just want to be able to increase the visibility of them and just know that Emporia supports them and that we are all the same and that we love them.”
The history of pride parades dates back to June 28, 1969, when LGBTQ individuals revolted against a police raid of the Stonewall Inn, a popular hangout for LGBTQ people in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, N.Y. The first pride parades were held in June the following year to commemorate the Stonewall uprising and to demand visibility, dignity and equal treatment under the law for the LGBTQ community.
They have been a staple of American midsummer ever since, and not just in large, traditionally liberal cities like San Francisco or Boston, but even in smaller, more conservative communities as well. In Kansas, for example, Independence, McPherson and Garden City have all hosted pride celebrations.
And now Emporia will join their ranks.
“I think it’s going to be a great historical landmark just because it’s the first one and especially because people are becoming more open about the LGBTQ+ community, more supporting. … I know how difficult it is for some people to be able to have that self-acceptance about themselves but also be able to be out open and public about it,” Velazquez said.
While pride celebrations occasionally encounter contention on religious grounds or from individuals who don’t understand the need for such events, Velazquez said that so far ECA hasn’t experienced anything of the sort while planning the parade and drag show.
“The city of Emporia has been super welcoming,” she said. “They’ve been super supportive of us, helping us plan this event, getting the pride parade permit. We haven’t received any pushback at all.”
ECA is glad to have received the support of Bourbon Cowboy and hopes to have more businesses come on board too. They can do so by emailing ECA at emporiaaction@gmail.com or visiting its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/emporiacommunityaction.
For more information or to sign up to participate in the parade or drag show — or both — visit the ECA Facebook page.
(1) comment
Quit standing around with your mouth open.
