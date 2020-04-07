The Alpha Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International will be awarding two $500 scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year. The scholarships are available to all women who are juniors or seniors in college and are majoring in education or an education related field. Recipients must be a graduate of a Lyon, Morris or Wabaunsee County high school.
Applications are available by contacting Linda Johnson at 620 787-2016 or lljohnson@tctelco.net.
All applications must be returned by June 30.
The mission of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Alpha Theta, the local chapter, has members in Lyon, Morris and Wabaunsee counties.
