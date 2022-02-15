Here is a solution to the Ukraine problem that someone like Pres. Biden might accept.
Attempt to satisfy King Putin’s territorial lust by offering to give him Chicago. We would be way ahead.
But I fear that he is too smart to accept.
Bill Hartman,
Emporia
