Twila Kayleen Pritz passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022 at her home in Apache Junction, AZ. Twila loved the Lord and it gives her family great solace to know that she was welcomed home into heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Twila was the second daughter born to the union of Frank and Essie (Hillman) Claunch on November 21, 1934 in Hamilton, Kansas. She attended school at Hamilton and graduated from Hamilton High School in May of 1952. On May 15, 1952 she married Jake Matlock. Four children were born of the union, Judy Khebir of Belton, Missouri; Cindy (Danny) Jackson of rural Council Grove, Kansas; Brenda (Ken) Barrows of Emporia, Kansas; and Craig (Sherri) Matlock of Shawnee, Kansas. They lived in Emporia, Kansas until 1976, when they built a home and moved to Lake Kahola in Chase County, Kansas. Jake and Twila were divorced in 1985.
Twila married Maurice G. Pritz, Sr. on August 1, 1987 at his farm south of Lost Springs, Kansas. They celebrated 35 wonderful years of marriage on August 1, 2022. Maurice loved her dearly and had been her sole caregiver for the past 12 years as she battled dementia. She is survived by Maurice of the home, her four children and three step children, Michael Pritz of San Antonio, Texas, Maurice Pritz, Jr. of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Robin Pritz of San Antonio, Texas. She will be dearly missed by her 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Twila was preceded in death by her parents and only sister and brother-in-law, Jeanie and Kenny Cripps.
Twila and Maurice lived on his farm outside of Lost Springs, Kansas and traveled to Apache Junction, Arizona each winter until 2015 when they made Apache Junction their permanent home. They loved to travel and spent many summers travelling in their fifth wheel camper to visit their Arizona snowbird friends in their home states. After moving to Arizona, they added Kansas and Texas to their summer travels. These travels always included music, faith and friendship.
Twila worked as a child care provider when her children were young. She later worked at Dolly Madison Bakery. She graduated from Emporia School of Hairstyling in 1975. She practiced her trade at rest homes in the Lyon/Chase county area and also worked in home health care. After marrying Maurice she worked with him in his plumbing business and on the farm. Twila was an amazing cook, known for her fabulous cinnamon rolls and her loving and generous spirit. She loved music and made sure each of her four children took piano lessons when they were young. Maurice in their early marriage gifted her an electric piano and presented her with lessons so she could also learn to play. She loved going to fiddlers & pickers and various music jams where Maurice would perform and if coaxed enough would sing with him.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1101 Neosho, Emporia, Kansas with a graveside service to be held at Lincolnville, Kansas Cemetery on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice at Home of Arizona, 2500 S. Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85209.
