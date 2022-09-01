National Food Bank Day is observed on the first Friday in September and kicks off Hunger Action Month. The holiday serves as a reminder that 1 in 6 people in the U.S. suffers from food insecurity, and that food banks supply food to over 40 million households every year.
Emporia and Lyon County are fortunate in that resources exist to combat hunger in our area. Healthier Lyon County, in conjunction with the Lyon County Food & Farm Council, has compiled a list of over a dozen food resources in the county.
“Local pantries have been working to increase healthy food options to better serve all clients,” Healthier Lyon County’s Daphne Mertens said. “Low sodium, low/no sugar, and low saturated fat items are important for clients who have chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, among other illnesses.
“Pantries such as ECKAN Pantry, Corky’s Cupboard, Abundant Harvest, and John and Francis Ice Soup Kitchen and pantry have implemented SWAP (Supporting Wellness at Pantries) and Salvation Army is working toward it now. The grant funding we provide them through the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Pathways to a Healthy Kansas program has also allowed pantries to purchase refrigeration and freezers to store produce and other healthy options that aren’t typically available.”
Although there is ample food in the world to feed every person, more than one-third of food produced is wasted. In 2018 alone, the EPA estimates that 63 million tons of wasted food were generated in the commercial, institutional, and residential sectors. According to the EPA, in 2018 more food reached landfills than any other single material in everyday trash.
Teresa Briggs with Lyon County Food & Farm Council noted that “Abundant Harvest does a majority of food reclamation to use when they serve meals or have food giveaways.”
“The council collaborates with Emporia at the Table (EAT) and Emporia State University groups Ending Hunger in Our Community and the Basic Needs Coalition to determine strategies to address food insecurity,” Briggs continued. “Dr. Jasmine Linabary is instrumental in these efforts. The council also provided resources for Flint Hills Technical College and Walnut Elementary School in creating onsite gardens for growing food.”
One of the lesser known food resources in Emporia may be the Catholic Charities Resource Bus. This mobile resource bus comes to Emporia on the first Wednesday of each month, parking at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church at 205 S. Lawrence St. from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. The next resource bus date is Sept. 7. For more information contact the Resource Bus Hotline at 913-433-2039 or email mrb@catholiccharitiesks.org.
Food banks play a pivotal role in the struggle against food insecurity right here in our own community every day of the year. Help a neighbor, a coworker, a child or a friend by making a donation to a local food bank or volunteering your time. Food banks take nonperishable food items and cash donations every day. You can check their needs lists for fresh items they request. Use the hashtag #NationalFoodBankDay on social media to give your favorite local food banks a shout-out.
“When donating to pantries thinking outside the norm of shelf stable items some of the time will help meet the health and nutrition needs of clients in a big way,” Mertens said.
The goal of both National Food Bank Day and Hunger Action Month is to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry. Find food resource information for Lyon County, in both English and Spanish, on the Healthier Lyon County website at EmporiaStrong.com.
