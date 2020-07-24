Members of the Greenwood County Hospital Board of Trustees met Thursday evening to discuss the SPARKS fund, an update on the HVAC project and quotes for new medical equipment. The members decided to opt out of receiving the SPARKS Fund.
“I let the the [county] commissioners know that we were going to choose not to request any of the SPARKS funding,” said CEO Sandra Dickerson. “We have chosen to be good community partners and step aside so that other entities like the schools can use that funding in their facilities.”
The hospital has approximately $4 million from other grants and funds. Dickerson was unsure if schools have received any funding for COVID, so she chose to opt out to give schools more opportunity to receive funding.
The engineering company for the HVAC and the architects for the remodel project did a walk through the hospital. They are currently processing their designs. “Once they are done with those, the process of letting the work out for the bid will begin,” she attributed.
Lastly, the radiology department is getting quotes to replace the CT scanner and the portable x-ray machine. The CARES funding will cover the purchase of these two pieces of equipment to help covid patients.
The CT scanner would be used for diagnostic purposes and the portable x-ray would be used to contain the spread of the virus in the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.