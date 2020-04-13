The Emporia City Commission will consider awarding a bid for a 2020 street resurfacing project during a 7 p.m. action session Wednesday. The meeting will be conducted virtually and live-streamed on the City of Emporia's Facebook page.
Other items on the agenda include presenting a CAFR award to the Emporia Finance Department, and a weekly update on tax revenues.
Because the public may not attend due to the pandemic, city officials are asking that all items for public comment be sent prior to the meeting. Contact information for all commissioners, as well as city officials can be found at www.emporia-kansas.gov/index.php/city-commission.
