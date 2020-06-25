Lyon County Public Health announced a potential exposure risk of COVID-19 for Lyon County residents who participated in or attended a youth basketball tournament in Missouri on June 20.
A player at the tournament was symptomatic and has since tested positive for the disease. Those who attended the tournament need to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor symptoms.
Public Health officials initially reported the exposure occurred at a baseball tournament, but the error was quickly realized when The Emporia Gazette reached out for further comment. Public Information Officer Brandon Stiner said the information came directly from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and local health officials were working to release more information.
Stiner said the Missouri tournament exposures are separate incidents from another known set of exposures that occurred around the same time in Hays and Wichita.
According to information released by the Ellis County Health Department, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that three persons that had tested positive for COVID-19 attended three basketball tournaments in Hays and Wichita on June 20 – 21. Persons that attended these events may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should be aware of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
- MAYB Boys Basketball Tournament, Hays Recreation Commission Hays, KS, June 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and June 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- MAYB Girls Basketball Tournament, Hays Recreation Commission Hays, KS, June 21 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- MAYB Boys Basketball Tournament, Wichita Sports Forum Wichita, KS, June 20 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and June 21 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
"Anyone who attended any of these tournaments during the identified days and times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until 14 days after exposure (July 4 or July 5)," the Ellis County Health Department said. "Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, isolate immediately and contact your health care provider. In an emergency please call 911 and notify first responders that you were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and, if possible, wear a cloth face mask before they arrive."
Lyon County residents who become symptomatic should call the COVID-19 hotline at 620-208-3741 to get tested.
"Lyon County Public Health reminds you, if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately," he said. "Do not visit in-person prior to receiving confirmation from that healthcare provider. Continue to follow all Public Health guidelines referencing COVID-19."
Lyon County residents can stay informed by visiting www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
(1) comment
Sports are super important, and masks are super dumb.Totally worth the risk.
