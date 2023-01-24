SOS is putting out the call for Heroes for Hope.
Heroes can be individuals or teams that want to step up and help support SOS’s work to empower and advocate for those affected by sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. Individuals, families, co-workers, businesses, friends, religious or community groups, classes, and other community members are invited to join us in increasing awareness about the services SOS offers and to help us raise the funds needed to support those services.
In 2022, Heroes for Hope started as part of Hope-A-Palooza, SOS’s annual fund-raising event. That year a group of 20 heroes raised an impressive $50,553.28. After the tremendous popularity of 2022’s event, Heroes for Hope was separated out into an independent event, and community members that support SOS’s mission are welcome to get involved.
In addition to fundraising, one important goal of Heroes for Hope is to spread awareness of the services offered to the community. SOS offers a variety of services that survivors can use to rebuild their lives, but they don’t always know about this support that we have right here in our own community. Having individuals and teams share information with their social groups and peers helps SOS reach people that they might not have been able to communicate with otherwise. The more community members know and understand what SOS does, the better chance that a person who is in need of help will be able to access the services provided by SOS. Community awareness and education is one way that we can work toward a safer community for everyone.
Heroes for Hope also pledge to raise $1000 per individual or $2500 per team, and the campaign will run from Feb. 14 to March 14. But these Heroes are not alone. Many Heroes will join this campaign, and these Heroes can encourage and support each other in their efforts.
To sign up to be a Hero for Hope or for more information, go to soskansas.com/heroesforhope, or email ccodney@soskansas.com or call 620-343-8799.
