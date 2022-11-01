An admitted child sex offender could be sentenced in two weeks for additional sex crimes committed while on probation.
Wyatt Bennett, 24, pleaded no contest to violating six points of a probation agreement worked out earlier this year.
Bennett pleaded guilty in March to two counts of attempting to fondle teenagers. He was barred from having any contact with minors without court approval.
But in August, Bennett was arrested for what court documents described as “soliciting nude pictures from a 16-year-old female in Colorado online.”
A hearing for Bennett Tuesday was delayed until Wednesday, November 16. Bennett's attorney explained more time is needed to serve a witness with a subpoena.
Bennett is held without bond at the Lyon County Detention Center.
