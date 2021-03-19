A first degree murder charge is among a list of formal charges filed against an Emporia man who led police on a series of high-speed pursuits around the city Thursday afternoon.
The charges were filed with Lyon County District Court Friday afternoon.
Charges against Devawn T. Mitchell, 23, include one charge of murder in the first degree, or an alternative charge of murder in the second degree; unintentional but reckless; one charge of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer; three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; three counts of reckless driving; nine counts of ignoring stop sign and yield signs; three counts of ignoring basic speed rules and five counts of turn movements and required signals.
According to an affidavit filed with the court by Emporia Police Detective Kevin Shireman, Thursday's incident began when an Emporia Police officer — in a marked patrol car — observed Mitchell's vehicle in the 1000 block of Commercial Street. The officer was heading northbound while the suspect was heading southbound. The officer stated the suspect made eye contact with her and then swerved in her direction, at which point she had to swerve to avoid collision.
The officer activated her emergency lights and sirens and turned around to initiate a traffic stop. Mitchell accelerated immediately and drove in the turning lane, "forcing vehicles to the right as he passed them."
The officer broke off pursuit when the suspect accelerated southbound on Constitution Street "in excess of the 30 mph speed limit to 9th Avenue" where he again ran a stop sign.
About an hour later, Mitchell was again observed by another officer in the area of Sonora Drive and Prairie Street. The officer attempted to track the vehicle until other officers arrived. The affidavit states that Mitchell appeared to be waiting at the north stop sign at Sonora Dr. and Prairie St. "for an extended period of time watching" the officer. When the officer attempted to approach Mitchell, the suspect fled.
A short time later, another EPD officer located Mitchell heading southbound on Graphic Arts Road. Mitchell proceeded through the roundabout at 18th Avenue and Graphic Arts Road and accelerated to speeds in excess of 60 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer discontinued pursuit due to speed.
Officers followed Mitchell to a dead end in the 300 block of Graham Street, blocking the majority of Sutton Place. They attempted to give verbal commands over a loudspeaker. They attempted to place stop sticks in front and behind of Mitchell's vehicle, but Mitchell again accelerated away and jumped the curb.
Shortly after, Mitchell rear-ended a Ford F150 pick-up driven by Steven Henry, 64, of Emporia causing the truck to go airborne to the south of the roadway. The truck struck a power pole at the driver's side door.
Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mitchell was taken to Newman Regional Health via ambulance for treatment and then taken to Lyon County Detention Center, where he remains in custody.
Mitchell's first appearance in Lyon County District Court is set for 1:15 p.m. Monday. Bond has been set at $1 million.
