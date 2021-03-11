Holiday Resort announced Thursday that it will resume both indoor and outdoor resident visits beginning Monday, March 15, following guidance released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, which governs its operations, released new guidance for resident visits.
"We know that our residents and their families and friends are anxious to renew personal visits with each other," Holiday Resort said in a written release. "This has been a long and difficult year for everyone as we all try to do our best to stay healthy and minimize exposure to COVID-19."
In following the “resident-centered” approach to care for your family members, Holiday Resort will start following the new visit guidelines with an approach that will ease everyone into these new practices.
"It may take everyone some time to adjust so please be patient with us," they said.
Visits with residents, both indoors and outdoors (weather and health conditions permitting) will resume Monday, March 15 with the following requirements, based on core principles and best practices, for visitors and the residents:
- All persons who enter Holiday Resort will continue to be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 – temperature checks, questions and observations
- Anyone with signs or symptoms or those who have been in close contact with the infection in the prior 14 days, whether or not vaccinated, will not be allowed to have visits until they can satisfy transmission-free precautions
- Visitors will be required to follow healthy habits: hand hygiene, wearing proper masks and social distancing during visits
- Visitors shall go directly to the resident’s room and shall not be allowed in other areas of Holiday Resort
- Privacy for visits will be arranged in line with the resident’s request
- For indoor visits, a resident will be allowed to have 2 visitors at a time, with all persons following the healthy habits described above
- Holiday Resort will need to limit the number of visitors in the resident rooms
- Indoor visits may be limited if the county positivity rate exceeds 10% and less than 70% of the residents have been fully vaccinated
- Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or not, will be limited to virtual or window visits until they meet requirements to discontinue safety precautions
- Any residents who are quarantined, whether vaccinated or not, will be limited for visits until they can leave quarantine
- For outdoor visits, Holiday Resort may set up tents or have other designated areas for residents and visitors to meet – all dependent on the weather and the resident’s health condition
- In “compassionate care” situations, which will be different for every resident, visits will be allowed with family members and also with caregivers and clergy or lay persons offering religious and spiritual support. Visitors will still be required to follow healthy habits although personal contact may occur for a limited time and following infection control guidelines. If a resident is fully-vaccinated then, if a resident chooses, he or she may have close contact, including touch, with a visitor using healthy habits before and after the contact.
If there is a COVID-19 outbreak, which means a new case among our residents or staff, then there will be some changes for the visits. Visits will be suspended (other than compassionate care visits) while Holiday Resort conducts testing of all residents and staff to determine if the infection is limited to only one person or a broader group.
If there are no other infection cases in other areas of Holiday Resort, then we will resume visits in areas that have no COVID-19 cases. Appropriate signage will be used to direct visitors to the appropriate visit areas.
If other infection cases are found then all visits (other than compassionate care visits) will be suspended until Holiday Resort meets the requirements to stop outbreak testing, which normally means no new cases among staff or residents for at least 14 days from the most recent positive result.
While Holiday Resort, our residents and their families and friends are easing into these new visit guidelines, Holiday Resort will continue to follow core principles of infection prevention, in addition to the methods of healthy habits: cleaning and disinfecting the facility, including designated visitation areas after each visit, using PPE for staff, placing signage to educate all persons and direct them to the appropriate areas, caring for infected residents in separate areas devoted to COVID-19 care, and resident and staff testing as required by CMS.
"Holiday Resort is pleased to also announce that 75% of our residents are fully vaccinated and 70% of our staff are fully vaccinated," the facility said. "We ask for your cooperation and patience as we begin this next phase of visits. If any visitor is unable or unwilling to follow these requirements, Holiday Resort will ask that visitor to leave the premises. We are committed to keeping Holiday Resort safe and healthy for you and your family members and for our staff.
"Thank you so much for caring about our residents and our staff! And, don’t forget: wash your hands, wear your masks and keep safe distances from each other."
