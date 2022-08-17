The start of the school year may seem like the end of summer. But there's one more summer holiday ahead, and law officers prepare for it early.
The Kansas Highway Patrol begins its late summer “Special Traffic Enforcement Program” Saturday, lasting through Labor Day. A similar campaign took place around Memorial Day.
“You drink, you drive, you lose” is the enforcement theme. The Alcohol.org website says U.S. residents consume an average 3.2 drinks on Labor Day, placing it eighth on the holiday consumption list.
“Alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination,” KHP Superintendent Col. Herman Jones said in a statement.
WIBW-TV reported last September that state troopers made 25 drunk driving arrests during Labor Day weekend, compared with 17 in 2020. But the number of speeding tickets dropped by nearly half, and no one died in Kansas highway crashes.
The KHP promises it will have “additional coverage available” to keep roads safe. Jones encouraged people to have a sober driver of ride-share service handy in case they drink too much.
The concern goes beyond alcohol. The KHP encourages people to "check your medication for driving warnings” if you have a new prescription.
Troopers also will be checking to make sure seat belts are buckled and children are in proper safety seats.
Drivers who need assistance at any time can dial *47 from their smartphones for the Kansas Highway Patrol, as well as *582 along the Kansas Turnpike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.