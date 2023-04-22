The Emporia Gazette
An Emporia State University student was recently recognized as part of more than 110 outstanding theater students from colleges and universities across the nation at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.
ESU senior Daniel Vazquez has been named a 2023 finalist for the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) Student Directing Fellowship, the Kennedy Center announced in a press release Wednesday, joining eight other student directors who were named as finalists for the fellowship.
As part of the fellowship, Vazquez was awarded associate membership of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).
The recipient of the fellowship “will receive a grant of $1,000 from the SDC to offset the costs of a professional development opportunity to be arranged in consultation with the recipient,” the Kennedy Center said. “This year, productions from institutions invited to the eight regional festivals were eligible for recognition for national awards celebrating outstanding achievement. Productions and individuals were recognized for outstanding achievement under categories including overall production, direction, choreography, design, performance, and devising.”
