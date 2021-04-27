One person was transported to Newman Regional Health following a single-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning.
At approximately 5:30 a.m., Lyon County Sheriff's deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to the 2800 block of Road L for reports of an injury accident.
According to Deputy Zachary Shafer, 34-year-old Michael Scott Simmons of Allen was driving southbound on a 2004 Kawasaki Vulcan when he swerved to miss an animal on the roadway. Simmons was then ejected from his motorcycle.
He was transported via ambulance to the hospital for his injuries. Shafer said Simmons was not wearing a helmet.
The investigation is ongoing by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
