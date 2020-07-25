City of Emporia officials centered discussion on COVID-19 relief funds while Lyon County commissioners focused on upcoming zoning regulations during a pair of regularly-scheduled meetings this week.
During Wednesday’s meeting, city commissioners discussed a range of ideas regarding the dispersal of an available $132,000 from a recently-accepted Small Cities Community Development Block Grant with Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods and Grant Administrator Garrett Nordstrom.
Woods said he had created several informal criteria for businesses looking to receive the extra funds, viewing any future requests on a basis of added value to the community as well as the entity’s own efforts to combat the financial strain of COVID-19 on their staff.
While agreeing with the general idea behind the requirements, several commissioners raised questions on the matter of fairness, believing providing large payouts to some business owners and smaller payouts to others could create the wrong idea and an unnecessarily tense negotiation process.
“I want to be — and I think the commission wants to be — as far away from making the decision on, ‘Well, these businesses are winners and these businesses are losers’ as possible ...” Commissioner Jon Geitz said. “I would almost put things on the side of just dividing up the money by the number of applications …”
“Still, I’m not sure why we’d want to write 50 or more checks for about a few thousand dollars each, because I do think that’s how many businesses could apply for this in town if they wanted to submit the paperwork,” countered Commissioner Rob Gilligan.. “That seems like an ineffective use of the money to me.”
Further action on the topic is expected to be taken during upcoming city meetings, with commissioners hoping for a clear outline of applicants and updated requirements by mid-August.
Thursday morning, drafts of the upcoming Emporia/Lyon County joint comprehensive zoning plan gained a little more clarity as commissioners agreed to a pair of text changes recommended by Planning and Zoning Officer Sam Seeley.
“The first suggestion is to remove all text referring to 40-acre minimums and replace it with text that says ‘allow for development of parcels no less than 5-acres for a single-family residence in an agricultural district to a density of no more than 16 residents per square-mile subject to lot division approval,” Seeley said, clarifying that the county planning and zoning board had unanimously suggested adoption of the change during an earlier meeting.
This particular edit had been discussed as early as October of last year, but zoning officials said they would need time to review the legality of the switch as well as receive public input on the matter. Moving forward, Seeley believes the alteration will allow for more opportunity for rural residents in regards to the building of new houses and other farm-related structures.
The second edit gaining formal approval Thursday also regarded agricultural land.
“We’re going to reword a table … to read as follows,” Seeley said. “‘Farming activities including crops and animal husbandry and other agricultural supportive and compatible uses cannot be developed other than one single-family dwelling and structures necessary for farming activity such as barns or stables and other agricultural support buildings …’
“This change is a result of the first one, and we just wanted to make things more descriptive and supportive of agriculture in the area. This will be in the comprehensive plan, which isn’t a regulatory document itself, but it provides guidelines for writing new regulations and is supportive of the other regulations we’ve been writing.”
While the formal joint comprehensive zoning document will be submitted for approval — or redrafting —later this year, commissioners said they were happy to be able to make changes based on public input in meantime and encouraged continued collaboration.
For full coverage on both meetings, visit www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_b09c0c38-cc65-11ea-ae92-ab3d9ec8cdca.html and www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_c1903c74-cd07-11ea-bcb6-97ca13045dfe.html, respectively.
