In other business Thursday, county commissioners approved the Lyon County Economic Development Relief Committee’s recommendations for disbursal of CARES Act funds to local business entities.
The available $816,123.95 will be awarded to 47 area businesses in addition to four non-profits (Corner House, CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness, the Emporia Senior Center and the Granada Theatre Alliance).
The incoming payouts are based on separate applications from each of the entities, which were required to demonstrate a discernible, negative financial impact stemming from the pandemic in order to receive funds.
“[The committee] did a really good job of using the CARES funds we had left and breaking it down to try to provide economic development money to all the entities that applied,” said County Controller Dan Williams. “Other than the couple they didn’t see fit … all the entities received some allocation.”
Entities receiving CARES Act funds from the county will be subject to federal audit moving forward, as the money was passed down from that level to the state of Kansas, which then divided it among each of its 105 counties.
“The county met its own audit obligation by proving that we publicized the grant opportunity and the program, that we gave enough time for applications to come in, that we actively select the committee to choose the grants and that the committee meetings were open to the public and done in a parliamentary manner ...” said Governmental Assistance Services Grant Administrator Garrett Nordstrom. “Once [the county] writes those checks, it’s up to the IRS to audit those businesses … the county will not be responsible for auditing these 47 businesses’ expenses.”
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Approved a quote from Folley Equipment Company for a reconditioned 2010 Caterpillar AP655D asphalt paver and a 2011 Weiler P385 asphalt paver for a total cost of $87,923.
^ Approved an agreement with BG Consultants, Inc. for design services and construction engineering services for the rehabilitation project on Americus Road from U.S. Highway 50 to about 400 feet north of the intersection of Road 180 for an amount not to exceed $26,000.
^ Approved an agreement with BG Consultants, Inc. for design service and construction engineering services for a project to re-deck FAS Bridge 50 on County Road Z in an amount not to exceed $90,600.
